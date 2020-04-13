Make Disney's famous Mickey Mouse waffles with this special waffle maker Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:48s - Published 2 weeks ago Make Disney's famous Mickey Mouse waffles with this special waffle maker There's nothing like a nice stack of waffles in the morning.Now, you can make those waffles extra special with the Disney character that's made a lasting impression for the past 90 years!.That's right, Mickey Mouse is here for breakfast!.The Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker makes a total of 6 waffles at a time.It has nonstick baking plates.an Adjustable browning dial.an Illuminated power switch and integrated ready lights.Or you can opt for the standard Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker, which bakes one waffle at a time 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rojname Kurdish News ☀️ Make Disney's famous Mickey Mouse waffles with this special waffle maker [Yahoo] https://t.co/1SLMpbxvzV 6 days ago Rojname News English Make Disney's famous Mickey Mouse waffles with this special waffle maker https://t.co/oQEGsHyxxq 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Waffle House Mix Sells Out Online in Hours



Waffle House announced it will be selling its famous waffle mix online for a limited time and in just four hours they were completely sold out, but don't worry! The company is working to restock the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:16 Published on April 13, 2020