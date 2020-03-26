Owner pens hilarious note to warn of cat's bad habit

It’s nice to have a snack from time to time,but the mere sight of an open refrigeratordoor has this cat willing to risk it all.Rachel Zardus and Andrew Taylorare the proud owners of atreat-loving cat named Carrot.whom they adopted as a kittenafter he was found at a gas station.Though Carrot is a bit quirky, tosay the least, he’s very relatable.His owners shared a photo of a notethey had to leave on their refrigeratorbecause the cat is so desperate for treats.“He likes to stick his arm through the dooras a game and grab whatever he can reachand just claw at us in the fridge so we canplay with him,” Zardus told BuzzFeed News.The pair originally posted the photoon Carrot’s Instagram, then on the CatsAre A******* subreddit, where it went viral.“This give me anxiety … anda lot of it,” one Reddit user said.“I’m just cringing at this photothough.

Like, kitty, no, celeryisn’t worth it,” another wrote.Never fear, though — the sign is mostlya joke.

Taylor and Zardus said Carrothas never gotten his arm stuck in the door,and they keep a close eye on him.“He loves food, he’s really food-driven.We feed him three times a day”.His breakfast comes from an auto feeder, buthe cries for his first dinner and he cries for hissecond dinner,” Taylor told BuzzFeed News