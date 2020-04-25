Global  

Legislature Returns

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Legislature Returns
Mississippi's elected lawmakers have taken control of the purse strings.
Legislature Returns

Mississippi's elected lawmakers have taken control of the purse strings.

That's first at five.

Just hours ago, the state house and senate convened to consider one bill.

That bill, first introduced in the mississippi house, stripped governor tate reeves of sole power to spend the federal funding coming to the state.

The bill immediately went to the state senate.

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by both houses, with two no votes and one present vote.

Now this bill goes to the governor, who is expected to veto.

Two thirds of the house and senate must vote to override for the bill to become law.

