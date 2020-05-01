Coronavirus numbers by county: May 1, 2020

Down from yesterday...but all four counties that we're talking about today are lower.

<change > so at the oneida county press conference we learned that there are now 433 total cases...14 new ones announced today.

<change > 20 people are hospitalized... 182 have recovered...that's 22 more than yesterday.

I want to take a minute and show you a feature on the oneida county dashboard on line...this is breaks down the positive cases in two sections...facility related and non facility...in fact it breaks it down even deeper...showing that of the 60 percent of positive cases that are in facilties, such as healthcare facilities or nursing home group homes...the majority are in state correctional..or mental health facilities...almost 24 percent.

I asked the county executive why the breakdown... as i talked about why we break down by age.....is more prevelant in close quarters.

In herkimer county...we are up to 82 cases.

Just one new case announced today....new cases remain low in herkimer county this week.

<change > just one person hospitalized.

60 people have recovered.

In otsego county...no new cases today...so we stay at 62.

<change > just one person remains hospitalized...50 people have recovered.

In madison county we are up to 167 cases...three new today.... <change > five deaths and 112 people have recovered.

The director of public health in madison county addressed the fact that there has been a spike in cases this week and can pin point two areas where they are taking place.

First we have had cases at the grand in chittenango...and several workers at the green empire farms greenhouses become victims of the virus.

Faist went on to say that his department is in direct contact with both facilities and the state.

They are also setting up a testing site exclusively for the green empire farms greenhouse workers...in an effort to control the spread.

He went on to say as they talk about recovery and reopen... we all must do our part.

Oneida county is starting to