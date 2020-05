NASA & SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Home For Astronaut Launch Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 hours ago NASA & SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Home For Astronaut Launch NASA and SpaceX are getting ready to launch astronauts into space for the first time in nearly a decade and they are asking spectators to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports

