Environmental impacts of a pandemic

pandemic shutdowns all over the world are resulting in less demand for coal

Oil?

Gas and even electricity.

That might sound like a positive change..

You've probably noticed there's a fraction of the amount of traffic as there was before the pandemic... like here on highway 52 for example.

As a result of countries going on lockdown?

Global greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drop 8% this year?

The largest decline in history.

That's according to new data from the international energy association's global energy review 2020.

While demand for no?

Renewable energy sources is down?

The demand for renewable energy has slightly increased... the report warns that as soon as pandemic restrictions are lifted?

Greenhouse gas emissions could surge unless countries take action to implement cleaner energy as their economies recover.

I spoke to rick morris of the local sierra club chapter.

He tells me this data is evidence that individual action?

Like driving cars less?

Is not enough to heal the world's climate concerns.xxx to me, what that says is that we need to stop talking about the cur?all is everyone living a more climat?

Friendly life, cause we're doing that now and it's not enough.

What is needed is large scale structural solutions the report encourages governments to include clean energy initiatives in their stimulus packages?

Linking economic recovery efforts with clean energy transitions.

The highest yea?t?year increase was in 2010?

/// the things a lot of us enjoy most