While state lawmakers were meeting at the state capitol, the governor was holding his daily press conference.

Tate Latest

There is a lot of money at stake.

The feud over dispersing funds from the cares act and the controversy stems over who should be in charge of giving out the money.

Our scott martin tuned in to this afternoon's press conference and joins us studio with a recap// petty political differences is what governor tate reeves says is happening within the state legislature.

He claims some members care more about power than mississippians.

The house and senate were called back in session this afternoon.

More than two weeks earlier than expected....particu larly to discuss a bill that gave the legislature power to have a hand in deciding where money from the cares act goes.

The cares act was drafted in washington to help states in the coronavirus crisis.

Mississippi is getting 1-point-25 billion dollars.

Under the emergency management act, governor reeves says that puts him charge of divvieing out the money.

But not everyone agrees.

Governor reeves said today that legislators want him to call a special session and hear them beg for him to fund things that need funding.

As for the governor, he says the buck stops with him.

Sot " i don't want my people that elected me to this office, and even those who voted against me, i don't want them to not get what they need because we're going to wait a week.

We're going to wait two weeks or we're going to talk about it in a month.

We don't have a week.

We don't have a month.

The emergency is right now.

It is every single day."

The bill passed by both the house and the senate basically states that the governor can't spend any money.

The governor was asked if had plans to veto the bill at the time he stated he'd have to read the bill in its entirety before that decision.



