Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Baltimore beginning at 11:30 am Saturday

dharmic aeroplate @Firezstarter1 There was a dual formation flight of thunderbirds and blue angels over new york this week. Again wid… https://t.co/p6Evov8tpz 28 seconds ago

Irfan Haque @ashoswai HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds fly over New York City in honor of novel cor… https://t.co/WUzIcjsNA1 42 seconds ago

Irfan Haque @sushant_says HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds fly over New York City in honor of novel… https://t.co/LYq0oH5cS2 5 minutes ago

Irfan Haque @TOIIndiaNews HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds fly over New York City in honor of novel… https://t.co/CB5sI8qTf7 5 minutes ago

Suzanne Johnson RT @AlexLivingMag: Here's the #BlueAngels and #Thunderbirds flight path over Alexandria for Saturday: https://t.co/XheTq0WmCV 7 minutes ago

Sophie Coberly RT @PAULDROGERZ: How much does it cost to fly the thunderbirds and the blue angels and the support aircraft to fly over NYC and Philadelphi… 9 minutes ago