Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Baltimore beginning at 11:30 am Saturday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:56s - Published
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over hospitals in Baltimore, Washington D.C.

And Atlanta on Saturday.

