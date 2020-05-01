Why you should still exercise caution after record April for Stock Market

Global  

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Than ever, now more now more than ever, people are watching their investments and wondering what they should do.

There are many questions surrounding the stock market amid the covid-19 pandemic.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with an economics professor at isu.

He joins us now with more on his advice on what the future holds for your wallet.

Pk} according to cnn business... stocks closed out april with their best monthly gains since 1987.

This comes after a brutal mid to late march of unprecedented measures to keep the economy afloat.

I spoke with dr. robert guell.

He's a professor of economics at indiana state.

He told me what you should consider with your money and the economy.

V} guell acknowledges that the stock market has done well this past month.

He says financial investors must feel that we will have a relatively quick recovery from the covid-19 induced recession.

Even still, guell says we aren't out of the woods yet.

It will be a couple weeks before we see the first part of the economy re-open.

It will be gradual and take a good amount of time to fully reopen.

As far as your money...... guell tells me it really depends on your job status.

Some people may haven't been disrupted, and could have opportunities from this time.

But guell says if you have a highly cyclical job, you should hang on to as much cash as you can.

So} dr. robert guell, economics professor, isu "yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still pretty deep in the tunnel.

For people who are much more susceptible to economic downturn, they need to be careful."

Do} guell says the only way we really get to a full reopened economy is through herd immunity or getting a vaccine.

He believes we could still be under limitations until the fall.

In the meantime, be sure to pay attention and exercise caution when it comes to your money.

In terre haute i'm dominic miranda news 10.

