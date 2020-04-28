Feed my Sheep hosted a COVID-19 testing unit

Still be in effect.- - the world has completely change- due to the global - covid-19 pandemic.- some people are still looking - for a place they can get tested- for - the disease.- today in gulfport, a free - covid-19 mobile testing unit wa- set up at feed my sheep.- feed my sheep has been stepping- up in a big way to help - feed the community during these- unprecedented - times, now they are going above- and beyond to make sure - everyone who needs to get - checked for the coronavirus has- access to testing.- feed my sheep serves many - members of the community who- are currently expereincing- homelessness and they might be- at a higher risk for contractin- covid-19.

- - "well at feed my sheep we like to think of - ourselfs as the front door for- the homless population of - gulfport and so we know that- is a very vulenerable populatio- we know that its hard to do - social distancing when- youre homeless so we are glad t- offer this service today so tha- - - - folks can make sure that they - are healthy or if they are sick- then they know what resources - are avilable- to them."

Feed my sheep is always looking- for volunteers and food and - monetary donations to