Facebook group connects local farmers and customers

IN THIS CASE ..

WHENIT COMES TO FOOD.

4 IN YOURCORNER’S RACHEL LOYD’S ISSHOWING WHERE YOU CAN FIND FRESHFOOD IN YOUR OWN COMMUNITY ANDSUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS AT THESAME TIME.

RACHEL?(:17 - :22)(:40 - :45)(1:04 - 1:09)LLINTRO: FARMERS ARE USING ABRAND NEW FACEBOOK GROUP CALLEDSWFL FARM AND FOOD FINDER.

ITCONNECTS THEM WITH CUSTOMERS WHOARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FOOD GROWNLOCALLY SO IT DOESN’T GO TOWASTE.A WIN FOR EVERYONE, AS MWHORTICULTURE EMPLOYEE SARASANGERMANO EXPLAINS.I see all these people postingon the community groups, andbuy/sell pages on Facebook.

Theycan’t find this, the grocerystore’s out of that.

And I’mlike, but it’s available(laughs)SHE STARTED SWFL FARM AND FOODFINDER EARLIER THIS WEEK AND ITALREADY HAS MORE THAN 400MEMBERS.

IT CAME AT THE PERFECTTIME FOR ROSY KING OF ROSYTOMORROW’S HERITAGE FARM.We were named best restaurant inFort Myers, and one week laterwe have COVID-19.We’re not just a restaurant, wecan’t just close our doors andturn out the lights.

We haveanimals to feed and farm to carefor.SHE DECIDED TO SELL BOXES OFPRE-PREPPED MEALS FROM HERFARMAND WHEN SHE POSTED ON THEFACEBOOK GROUP HER BOXES SOLDOUT IN LESS THAN AN HOUR.BERT HUBBELL OF HUBBELL FARMSHAD TO GET CREATIVE WHEN THEPANDEMIC HIT, TOO.When this all happened, wecouldn’t go to the senior livingplaces anymore.HUBBELL TALKED TO ME IN BETWEENDELIVERIES TODAY.

HIS FARM’SPARTNERED WITH FEEDING FLORIDAWHICH ALLOWS ELDERLY AND LOWINCOME FAMILIES TO USE THEIR EBTTO PAY FOR HIS PRODUCTS, ANDFEEDING FLORIDA COVERS HALF THECOST.

HE'S STILL FINDING WAYS TOMAKE THOSE FREE DELIVERIESHE AND KING CAN REACH MORECUSTOMERS THANKS TO THE FACEBOOKGROUP THEY'RE A PART OF.It's a silver lining to what'sgoing on, and I don't thinkpeople are going to forget aboutthis anytime soon.