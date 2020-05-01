Global  

Many people are going back to work out of desperation, pandemic or not

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:45s - Published
TWO DIFFERENT DECISIONS.ROB?INTRO:This Red Lobster in Naples willnot be opening its doors onMonday.It’s a decision made out of anabundance of caution, but as Ilearned today, that’s a decisionot everyone has the luxury ofmakinPKG:For the past month, JackieFleury has been living thequarantine life with her baby,Valentina."She keeps me busy all daylong.

She’s my sweetheart."Caring for Valentina has becoFleury’s full-time job sincegetting furloughed at the RedLobster."March 15th I filed forunemployment.

I waited andwaited and waited, and finally Igot ineligible."With a baby to provide for,Fleury looked for other options."I reached out to DCF.

It wthe first time I ever appliedfor cash assistance since mydaughter was born."But after another round ofwaiting, she was denied again."I was literally in tears,devastated.

I had really thoughtthat they would help me.

Youknow I did as I was told, Istayed home, I have a 10 monthold daughter.

I needed the help.How else am I going to come upwith the rent?"While Fleury ponders thatquestion, another restaurantacross town is getting ready toopen.Off the Rock Tavern has beenwaiting for more than a monfor money through the PaycheckProtection Program.But it never came.Frank Lacava, Off the RockTavern Owner:"There’s millions and millionof people out there applying forthese funds, but they don’t haveany access.Without that money, owner FrankLacava, and a lot of hisemployees, are going back towork next week in the middle ofa pandemic.Fleury says, she will likelyhave to do the same."If it comes down to it, Idesperately need the money.

I’mgoing to definitely need to goback to work at the slightestopportunity, which really putsher at risk, because she




