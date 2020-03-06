La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium - Mia and Seb fall in love dancing in the stars.

Clip from La La Land, the Oscar-winning musical comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.