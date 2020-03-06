Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium

La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:32s - Published
La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium

La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium

La La Land Movie - Clip with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling - Planetarium - Mia and Seb fall in love dancing in the stars.

Clip from La La Land, the Oscar-winning musical comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KeithSuburban1

Keith Suburban @durdenonfilm @SuperStimpy You defend a video from 'Pulp Fiction' with "She's a fictional character" and then you p… https://t.co/GG3QSXCVWs 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

La La Land movie - Clip with Emma Stone - Someone In The Crowd [Video]

La La Land movie - Clip with Emma Stone - Someone In The Crowd

La La Land movie - Clip with Emma Stone - Someone In The Crowd Clip from La La Land, the Oscar-winning musical comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Written and directed by Academy Award®..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:48Published
Central Intelligence Movie (2016) - Clip - Dwayne Johnson takes a shower in front of the whole school! [Video]

Central Intelligence Movie (2016) - Clip - Dwayne Johnson takes a shower in front of the whole school!

Central Intelligence Movie (2016) - Dwayne Johnson takes a shower in front of the whole school! Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber Stars: Dwayne Johnson ... Bob Stone Kevin Hart ... Calvin..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:22Published