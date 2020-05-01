Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trial by Media Trailer

Trial by Media Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Trial by Media Trailer

Trial by Media Trailer

Trial by Media - Official Trailer - Netflix - From Executive Producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov, six televised cases defined by headlines reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall, and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Watch only on Netflix May 11.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skyeborgman

Skye Borgman Courtroom Dramas Become TV Dramas in Trailer for New Netflix Docuseries ‘Trial By Media’. Coming May 11.… https://t.co/d7Y94cAuON 23 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch the new trailer for Netflix docu-series #TrialbyMedia https://t.co/a8JRgw9ApR 2 hours ago

MovieSceneCan

TheMovieSceneCanada TRIAL BY MEDIA streams on @Netflix_CA May 11th. Check out the trailer: https://t.co/mxwotm7RWQ #Streaming… https://t.co/q2KDsUrWeA 2 hours ago

BradWardFight

BradWardFight Trial by Media | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/IDoGUBxfhh via @YouTube 3 hours ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “Trial by Media” Official Trailer — New Netflix Documentary Series From Exec. Producers George Clooney and Grant He… https://t.co/sF8OZACYmF 3 hours ago

coinemama

CoineMama ‘Trial by Media’ Trailer: Netflix Takes on Rod Blagojevich’s Case and More Media-Frenzy Trials in New Docuseries https://t.co/tlWwuqJTfI 3 hours ago

keithlovemovies

Keith Noakes RT @keithlovemovies: Netflix's #TrialbyMedia Official Trailer https://t.co/UXybK8oPK2 https://t.co/aXWmscMQVI 3 hours ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Trial by Media” Official Trailer — New Netflix Documentary Series From Exec. Producers George Clooney and Grant He… https://t.co/QVKmlMpeKZ 3 hours ago