Contact Movie (1997) - Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 1 hour ago Contact Movie (1997) - Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey Contact Movie trailer HD (1997) - Plot synopsis: Dr. Ellie Arroway, after years of searching, finds conclusive radio proof of extraterrestrial intelligence, sending plans for a mysterious machine. Director: Robert Zemeckis Writers: James V. Hart, Michael Goldenberg, Carl Sagan Stars: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, James Woods, Tom Skerritt, William Fichtner, John Hurt, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Jake Busey, David Morse 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this river OMG i was trying to remind myself to look up the movie contact (1997) but i got jodie foster and sigourney weaver confused 3 hours ago caleb (not a werewolf) My favorite part of the movie contact is when Jodie Foster says "so THIS [looks right at camera] is contact..." 1 day ago Mackenna's Bangaram @slokesh1729 side effects 2013 contact jodie foster movie 2 days ago 🧢racks @isaac_tweets Bro have you seen Jodie Foster’s movie “Contact”? Im assuming you’re a fan. If you got the message of… https://t.co/eHFijFgb9I 2 days ago pukhtana @engxal Oh 😂😂 no way ! You know I have watched some movies .. itna bhi bura hal nahi hai ... Jodie foster movie con… https://t.co/IeCgOIRI2a 3 days ago FrellingHazmot Ⓥ🏳️‍🌈 Since I have some of your attention you guys should watch the movie "Contact" with Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughe… https://t.co/7GoADmUPyW 3 days ago Sacha D I love the way Jodie Foster's character handles James Woods' in ' Contact ' What a great movie. More relevant than… https://t.co/kQPLCt6lsG 4 days ago GasOff RT @GasOff2: @daltonnyuphilo1 @Blamblas @Tweetermeyer You remind me of the blond douchbag saboteur in the movie Contact with Jodie Foster.… 5 days ago