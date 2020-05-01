Contact Movie (1997) - Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey
Contact Movie trailer HD (1997) - Plot synopsis: Dr. Ellie Arroway, after years of searching, finds conclusive radio proof of extraterrestrial intelligence, sending plans for a mysterious machine.
Director: Robert Zemeckis Writers: James V.
Hart, Michael Goldenberg, Carl Sagan Stars: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, James Woods, Tom Skerritt, William Fichtner, John Hurt, Angela Bassett, Rob Lowe, Jake Busey, David Morse