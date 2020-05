New Covid-19 testing sites in Fort Myers and Lehigh Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Here's what we know on new testing sites coming to Southwest Florida. 0

LEE COUNTY IS RAMPING UP EFFORTS TO PROVIDE MORE COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. STARTING MONDAY, THE CENTURYLINK SPORTS COMPLEX IN FORT MYERS WILL LAUNCH... AS A STATE TESTING SITE FOR ANYONE EXHIBITING SYMPTONS OF COVID-19. THIS WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 9AM TO 5PM EACH DAY AND NO APPOINTMENT IS NEEDED. THE SECOND SITE IS THE WALMART ON LEE BOULEVARD IN





