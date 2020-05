The latest coronavirus numbers as of Friday, May 1st

ThisFOR MORE INFORMATION, YOU CANLOG ONTO LEE-GOV-DOT-COM.TAKING A LOOK AT THE LATESTNUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASESACROSS FLORIDA.NEARLY 35 -THOUSAND CASES HAVENOW BEEN REPORTED.

MORE THAN13-HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVE DIEDACROSS THE STATE.

AND OVER FIVETHOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE BEHOSPITALIZED.IN LEE COUNTY -- THERE ARE 1,067CASES AND 42 DEATHS.COLLIER HAS 610 CASES AND 21DEATHS.CHARLOTTE HAS 245 CASES AND 22DESOTO HAS 30 CASES AND FOURHENDRY HAS 92 CASES AND THREEGLADES HAS SIX CASES AND ONEDEATH.THE U-S NOW HAS MORE THAN AMILLION PEOPLE TO BE DIAGNOSEDWITH THE CORONAVIRUS.TCOUNTRY’S DEATH TOLL NOW OVER 64THOUSAND.

MORE THAN 159-THOUSANDPEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED.LEE HEALTH IS TREATING 87COVID-19 PATIENTS.213 PATIENTS WHO HAD TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS, HAVEBEEN DISCHARGED.RIGHT NOW- 163 EMPLOYEES AREQUARANTINED AT HOME.24 EMPLOYEES ARE CURRENTLYPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.CURRENT BED CAPACITY IS AT61-PERCENT, WITH NINE PERCENT OFTHOSE BEING COVID-19 PATIENTS.N-C-H IS TREATING 27 COVID-19PATIENTS.97 COVID-19 PATIENTS HAVE BEENDISCHARGED.EIGHT EMPLOYEES ARE CURRENTLYQUARANTINED.

10 EMPLOYEES