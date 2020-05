Dick Lavine RT @jeremydloy: Dallas County Hits Another New Single-Day High With 187 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths - On the day with most reported c… 3 hours ago

Jeremy Loy Dallas County Hits Another New Single-Day High With 187 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths - On the day with most re… https://t.co/78ek3Xr2VX 4 hours ago

Twain's Mustache Some interesting comments in here from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "Unfortunately, none of these criteria hav… https://t.co/ypDZhSRAt9 1 day ago

Mintpf #COVID19 I hope and pray to God this is not a new virus or mutation #realDonaldTrump https://t.co/fBXu2dSDLd… https://t.co/qYKnp0w0Tg 2 days ago

James Barragán RT @lmcgaughy: Inbox: @TxFOIFT calls on @TexasHHSC to release a list of all Texas nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. The state has been wi… 2 days ago

Lauren McGaughy Inbox: @TxFOIFT calls on @TexasHHSC to release a list of all Texas nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. The state ha… https://t.co/3XKu8ASAKD 2 days ago

Azizi Zahi Hawass❌ RT @TexasRose871: @BrandonStraka @gretchenwhitmer https://t.co/mvLhmBuhXK Hey, this is how we roll in texas!! Yall need to take some pointe… 2 days ago