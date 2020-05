Daily Record of New Cases Reported in Iowa Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:33s - Published now The latest case numbers and why some results may take longer.

Daily Record of New Cases Reported in Iowa KNOW ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS INIOWA.THERE ARE 7-THOUSAND-884CONFIRMED CASESAND 170 DEATHS.THE IOWADEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC HEALTHREPORTS 740 NEWCASES MAKING IT THELARGEST SINGLE-DAYINCREASE SO FAR.THE RECORD CASENUMBERS CAME ASIOWA GOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDS LOOSENEDCOVID-19RESTRICTIONS IN 77COUNTIES.THIS PAST MONDAY ...IOWA GOVERNOR KIMREYNOLDSANNOUNCED 77 OFIOWA'S 99 COUNTIESCAN REOPENRESTAURANTS,FITNESS CENTERS,RETAIL STORES ANDENCLOSED MALLS AT50 PERCENT CAPACITYBEGINNING TODAY.REYNOLDS ALSO SAIDSHE IS ALSOALLOWING RELIGIOUSGATHERINGS OF TENOR MORE PEOPLE FORTHE ENTIRE STATE.HOWEVER, THEGOVERNOREMPHASIZED THESTATE LIMIT OF TENPEOPLE AT SOCIALGATHERINGS REMAINSIN PLACE.REYNOLDS SAIDDURING HER DAILYNEWS CONFERENCETODAY, THAT 85PERCENT OF THE NEWPOSITIVE CASESCAME FROM THE 22COUNTIES WHERERESTRICTIONSREMAIN IN PLACE.THE GOVERNOR SAIDTHERE IS A BACKLOGOF TESTS AT THESTATE HYGIENIC LABAND THE STATE ISWORKING HARD TOVALIDATE TESTS ANDCLEAR THE BACKLOG.WHILE TESTS AREBEING PROCESSEDAND INDIVIDUALSNOTIFIED OF THEIRTEST RESULTS ASTIMELY AS POSSIBLE,THERE IS A BACKLOGIN THE DATA ENTRYPROCESS WHICH ISHOW WE GET OURDAILY NUMBERS FORREPORTING.THIS IS BEINGADDRESSED AND ITWILL BE CAUGHT UPTHIS WEEKEND.THERE ARECURRENTLY 345HOSPITALIZEDIOWANS.MORE THAN 28-HUNDRED PEOPLEHAVE RECOVEREDFOR A RECOVERYRATE OF 37 PERCENT.





