Inheritance Movie (2020) - Lily Collins, Simon Pegg

Inheritance Movie trailer HD (2020) -Plot synopsis: A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Director Vaughn Stein Writers Matthew Kennedy Actors Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 51 minutes

Paul C Hinshelwood Brilliant movie with a great twist in it's tale. Release: 2020-05-22 Genres: Thriller Casts: Simon Pegg, Lily Colli…

INHERITANCE Trailer (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg Thriller Movie


