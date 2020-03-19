Inheritance Movie (2020) - Lily Collins, Simon Pegg
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Inheritance Movie (2020) - Lily Collins, Simon Pegg
Inheritance Movie trailer HD (2020) -Plot synopsis: A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.
Director Vaughn Stein Writers Matthew Kennedy Actors Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 51 minutes