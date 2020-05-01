Jabberwocky movie (1977) - Michael Palin, Harry H. Corbett, John Le Mesurier, Warren Mitchell Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 days ago Jabberwocky movie (1977) - Michael Palin, Harry H. Corbett, John Le Mesurier, Warren Mitchell Jabberwocky movie trailer (1977) - Plot synopsis: A young peasant, with no interest in adventure or fortune, is mistaken as the kingdom's only hope when a horrible monster threatens the countryside. Director: Terry Gilliam Writers: Lewis Carroll, Charles Alverson, Terry Gilliam Stars: Michael Palin, Harry H. Corbett, John Le Mesurier, Warren Mitchell Genre: Adventure, Comedy 0

