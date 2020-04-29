FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment
The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment.
According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover 31% faster.
Remdesivir has only been studied in hospitalized patients and is administered through an IV infusion.
The approval is an emergency use authorization and is not the same as a typical approval.
Emergency use authorization is only allowed during public health emergencies.
Currently, there are no drugs specifically approved to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.