Drake Drops Mixtape And Announces New Album

Drake has announced two new projects.

First up, the Canadian rapper dropped a mixtape titled "Dark Lane Demo Tapes".

The mixtape treats listeners to14 songs and features Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Drake also announced he will be releasing an album this summer.

According to CNN, the new offering will be his first studio album since 2018's "Scorpion".

Drake, The King Of Summer Songs, Drops New Mixtape And Promises A New Album

The Toronto rapper and reigning TikTok champion released Dark Lane Demo Tapes at midnight, alongside...
NPR - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Drake announces new album after releasing mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes

The rapper collaborates with Future, Playboi Carti and Chris Brown on the mixtape
Independent - Published


