Drake Drops Mixtape And Announces New Album
Drake has announced two new projects.
First up, the Canadian rapper dropped a mixtape titled "Dark Lane Demo Tapes".
The mixtape treats listeners to14 songs and features Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.
Drake also announced he will be releasing an album this summer.
According to CNN, the new offering will be his first studio album since 2018's "Scorpion".