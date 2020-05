Waxahachie Ready for Businesses to Return Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:41s - Published 46 minutes ago Waxahachie Ready for Businesses to Return Downtown Waxahachie always overflows with a picturesque charm, and yet there is an added buzz today as businesses and customers alike prepare for the phased reopening. ​ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBSDFW 'Sanitize, Sanitize, Sanitize Constantly': Waxahachie Businesses Ready To Return: https://t.co/x2EikohpQK https://t.co/DRn03Wffti 35 minutes ago