State responds to First Monday flea market's planned opening

Getting a look at stunned state officials in response to what we reported last night on w-t-v-a nine news at six -- the first monday flea market in tippah county planning to open this weekend even though the owner says he will ensure those who show up will follow coronavirus health guidelines.

Listen to what the state health officer and the governor had to say about that.

Please don't uhm tippah county has a lot of cases.

This is not going anywhere and i can think of a few better ways to spread it than a bunch of strangers coming together in close proximity.

Large groups.

Lots of different people coming to one spot, mixing and mingling, talking, not wearing masks and then going back out to their communities, that's how spread occurs, that's how community spread occurs and so please do not do that.

Thomas dobbs, state health officer ) reeves, (r) mississippi ) first monday in ripley is a 52 acre flea market with hundreds of vendors.... the flea market owner, jerry windham, said he heard complaints from those who do not think opening up such a place is a good idea right now... however, he said he'll be prepared come this weekend.... "as soon as they get here their going to be given the rules about social distancing,all the stuff to do, masks, we;re going to have masks available .

Venors are going to have them.

We'll have people going around with hand sanitizer from cat head distillery.

We're going to be spraying hands out in the field as they go."

No word on whether or not the owner heard the governor's plea the market will run this weekend, and windham said all customers must follow cdc guidelines.