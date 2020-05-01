Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

Has the details.

(take josh key) oak knoll golf course had players on the course for the first time since march today.

But golfers are asked to be extra mindful of social distancing guidelines.

It's to keep the golfers and staff safe while still enjoying the outdoors.

(topic key) oak knoll golf course has made changes around the course to keep players safe.

At the bottom of each hole is a pool noodle, so golf balls are easy to grab without touching the flagstick.

Rakes in bunkers are gone as are benches that are normally found around the course.

And, if golfers decide to take a cart, only one person is allowed in a cart.

(take patrick key) patrick oropallo says, "i'm hearing cautious optimism.

People are happy to be back, they're happy to be golfing.

They love being outside, but they want to do it in a way that feels safe."

(take josh key) the united states golf association also has special rules in place during the covid-19 outbreak that allow golfers to keep official scorecards while courses are using modifications to keep their golfers safe.

