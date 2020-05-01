Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

The Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission reopened the golf course on Friday and it will stay open as long as social distancing is followed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oak Knoll Golf Course reopens under strict social distancing guidelines

Has the details.

(take josh key) oak knoll golf course had players on the course for the first time since march today.

But golfers are asked to be extra mindful of social distancing guidelines.

It's to keep the golfers and staff safe while still enjoying the outdoors.

(topic key) oak knoll golf course has made changes around the course to keep players safe.

At the bottom of each hole is a pool noodle, so golf balls are easy to grab without touching the flagstick.

Rakes in bunkers are gone as are benches that are normally found around the course.

And, if golfers decide to take a cart, only one person is allowed in a cart.

(take patrick key) patrick oropallo says, "i'm hearing cautious optimism.

People are happy to be back, they're happy to be golfing.

They love being outside, but they want to do it in a way that feels safe."

(take josh key) the united states golf association also has special rules in place during the covid-19 outbreak that allow golfers to keep official scorecards while courses are using modifications to keep their golfers safe.

In




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ramblewood Golf Course Staff Prepping For Hectic Day Of Golfers And Social Distancing; ‘Not Going To Be Normal’ [Video]

Ramblewood Golf Course Staff Prepping For Hectic Day Of Golfers And Social Distancing; ‘Not Going To Be Normal’

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:03Published
More Open California Protests Expected At State Capitol [Video]

More Open California Protests Expected At State Capitol

The protesters say they will be in cars to follow social distancing guidelines.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published