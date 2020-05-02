Global  

Cherry Creek School District delivering meals to 4,500 students during coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Feeding thousands of students is already a challenge, but keeping those children fed through a city-wide shutdown is even trickier.

Organizers at the Cherry Creek School District outside of Denver are continuing to expand their delivery routes for food going to roughly 4,500 students now stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic in our state.

