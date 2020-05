North Korean State news agency KCNA on Saturday said leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang.

It was the first report of his public activity since April 11th.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15th.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week cast aside reports that Kim was in grave health as "fake" and later wished him well.

A source familiar with U.S. intelligence analyses and reporting said that U.S. agencies believed that Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill and that he still very much remains in power.