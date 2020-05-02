Oak Knoll reopens after being closed for over a month

Live from home leah thompson newswatch 12.

Golf is back in ashland.

After more than a month without players on the course, the oak knoll golf course is back open with new social distancing guidelines in place.

Pool noodles have been placed at the bottom of hole to help prevent golfers from touching the flagstick.

Golf carts are limited to one rider per cart.

The clubhouse is also remaining closed.

And to make sure golfers are following the c-d-c's recommendation of six feet of social distance, oak knoll has extra sets of eyes around the course.

Patrick oropallo says, "we're really just trying to make sure that we monitor social distancing on the golf course with marshals.

People are pretty good, they're understanding, they want to be safe and so far the measures we have in place are working."

And the golfers at oak knoll are taking the changes in stride and swinging freely... six feet apart.

John maurer says, "yeah physical distancing, golf was built for it.

Bottom line is yeah i'm really happy the course is back open again."

Today, oak knoll had around 90 players take advantage of the first day of golf after over a month without it.

The safety measures being taken at oak knoll is just the first phase of reopening the course.

In ashland, josh shelton, newswatch 12.