Local business reaction to UArizona re-opening this fall

BUT THEIR BIGGESTSOURCE OF BUSINESS -- WON'T BEBACK -- UNTIL THE FALL.

NINEON YOUR SIDES TAJA DAVISSHOWS US -- HOW THEY'REGETTING READY.TAKE SOTá 00:10 TAJA DAVIS,(STANDUP( .WITH IN-PERSONCLASSES SET TO RESUME THISFALL BUSINESSES SURROUNDINGTHE CAMPUS LIKE FOX IN A BOXNOW HAVE MORE OF A CONCRETEDATE TO LOOK FORWARD TO BUTTHEYRE STILL PLAYING THINGSBY EAR./ 0:13 NEIL SING, CO-OWNER, FOX IN A BOX TUCSON"ITS GOOD AS LONG AS THESAFETY IS STILL THERE.

THESTUDENTS COMING BACK ALSOBRINGS THEIR PARENTS BACK.

ITALSO BRINGS IN A LOT OF OTHERPEOPLE WHO WORK WITH THEUNIVERSITY.

SO IF THE STUDENTSARE COMING BACK, OBVIOUSLYTHAT'S GOOD FOR BUSINESS."WITH FOX IN A BOX SHUT DOWNSINCE MID-MARCH -- OWNERS NEILAND CAITLIN SING HAVE BEENTHINKING OF SOME CREATIVE WAYSTO BRING THE ESPACE ROOM -- TOYOU.

00:18 CAITLIN SING, CO-OWNER, FOX IN A BOX TUCSON"WE'RE MAKING 60 ADULT BOXESFOR ADULTS TO PLAY AN ESCAPEGAME.

LIKE, WE SHIP IT TOTHEIR DOOR.

AND THEN 60 FORCHILDREN.

AND WE'RE GOING TOTRY TO LAUNCH THAT IN A COUPLEWEEKS HERE.

WE WANT TO TRY ANINNOVATE SOME NEW IDEAS TOMAKE SOME INCOME, BECAUSE ITSZERO RIGHT NOW." FOX IN A BOXALONG WITH ITS MAIN GATESQUARE NEIGHBORS -- SAYTHEY'RE ALL LOOKING FORWARD TOHAVING STUDENTS BACK.

BUTEVERYTHING IS STILL SOUNPREDICTABLE.

WHEN IT (ISTIME TO RE-OPEN -- THEY SAY --AS AN ESCAPE ROOM -- THEY CANDO SO GRADUALLY.

00:10 NEILSING, CO- OWNER, FOX IN A BOXTUCSON "PEOPLE THINK THATYOU'RE STUCK IN A ROOM WITHSTRANGERS AND THAT YOU'RELOCKED IN.

WE'VE NEVEROPERATED LIKE THAT SO WEALWAYS HAVE PRIVATE GROUPS.

SOTHE NICE THING IS THAT WE HAVEA LOT OF CONTROL WHO COMES INAND OUT OF OUR BUSINESS." THISMAKES IT EASIER TO FOLLOW CDCGUIDELINES AND MAINTAIN THELEVEL OF CLEANLINESS NEEDED.AND ALONG WITH LOCAL WORK TOKEEP SMALL BUSINESSES AFLOT --AND THE FEDERAL HELP AVAILABLE-- THE SINGS SAY THEY -- ANDTHEIR NEIGHBORS ARE GRATEFULFOR THE SUPPORT THEY'VERECEIVED.

00:07 CAITLIN SING,CO- OWNER, FOX IN A BOX TUCSON.WE'RE HANGING IN THERE, WE'RETRYING AS BEST AS WE CAN, ANDIT'S POSITIVE NEWS THAT ITHINK IS GOOD TO KNOW."CLASSES ARE SET TO RESUMEAUGUST 24TH.

FOR MORE DETAILSON THE UNIVERSITYS PLANSVISIT OUR WEBSITE.

TAJA DAVIS,KGUN9OYS.