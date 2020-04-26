Court denies US Women's National Team players equal pay act claim against U.S. Soccer

SHOWS: INTERNET (MAY 1, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) 1.

STILL IMAGE FROM U.S. NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM PLAYER MEGAN RAPINOE'S TWITTER PAGE AFTER COURT RULING, SAYING: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY." 2.

STILL IMAGE FROM U.S. NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM SPOKESWOMAN MOLLY LEVINSON'S TWITTER PAGE WITH STATEMENT AFTER COURT RULING, SAYING: "We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay.

We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender." 3.

STILL IMAGE FROM U.S. NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM SPOKESWOMAN MOLLY LEVINSON'S TWITTER PAGE WITH PART TWO OF STATEMENT AFTER COURT RULING, SAYING: "We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and preseverance to stand up to them.

We will appeal and press on.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE - JULY 10, 2019)

U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (USWNT) ON PARADE FLOAT TO CELEBRATE WINNING 2019 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 5.

MEMBERS OF USWNT AND NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO ON PARADE FLOAT CHANTING "EQUAL PAY" 6.

WOMAN IN PARADE CROWD WEARING T-SHIRT WITH 'EQUAL PAY + ERA' WRITTEN ON IT 7.

WOMAN IN PARADE CROWD HOLDING UP 'PARADES ARE COOL, EQUAL PAY IS COOLER' SIGN 8.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - AUGUST 2, 2019)

U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM PLAYERS WAVING TO FANS AT ROSE BOWL BEFORE FRIENDLY 'VICTORY TOUR' MATCH AGAINST IRELAND 10.

USWNT PLAYER MEGAN RAPINOE SPEAKING TO REPORTERS 11.

USWNT PLAYER ALEX MORGAN SPEAKING TO REPORTERS STORY: The U.S. women's soccer team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday (May 1), handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation.

Judge R.

Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favor of U.S. Soccer, dismissing players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgment.

The judge, however, also ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16.

A spokeswoman for the team said "we are shocked and disappointed" with the decision.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY." (Production: David Grip)