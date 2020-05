Trevor A. Fay Lori Vallow-Daybell will not be getting a second bond reduction after the hearing in Rexburg on Friday afternoon. https://t.co/3GqZcnywSe 4 hours ago

MURTWITNESSONE RT @Kennlovem3: LIVE: Lori Vallow Daybell bond reduction hearing https://t.co/AQIcqElVKf via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Mommy Ramblings Lori Vallow Daybell - Bond Reduction Hearing - Colby Ryan- Bankruptcy - ... https://t.co/b6IksFOu5y #LoriVallowโ€ฆ https://t.co/fIRgRbcmgG 5 hours ago

LORI Youโ€™re Home Early๐Ÿ“š๐Ÿป๐Ÿ€โ„๏ธ๐Ÿ†๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ”ฅโญ๏ธ RT @Jilliana_Colina: At the Madison County Courthouse where Lori Vallow Daybellโ€™s bond reduction hearing will take place at 2pm MT. You canโ€ฆ 5 hours ago

LORI Youโ€™re Home Early๐Ÿ“š๐Ÿป๐Ÿ€โ„๏ธ๐Ÿ†๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ”ฅโญ๏ธ RT @NateNewsNow: Why today's bond hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell will be different. https://t.co/5c0vtQbcEk https://t.co/avbw8EKrdo 5 hours ago

Deseret News RT @anniebknox: Judge declines to further reduce bond for mother of 2 missing Idaho kids https://t.co/97jjcJx8cA https://t.co/JLIRltxFLP 5 hours ago

Panda's Revenge๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ RT @shanebishop: Lori Vallow Daybell in court right now asking for a bond reduction #Dateline https://t.co/v4bIUw4Nxv 5 hours ago