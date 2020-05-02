Local insurance agent helps clients in need

Allstate Agent Kevin Baker says he wanted to do something to help his customers in need.

Stay-at- home order and some of our most vulnerable are still facing some challenges when it comes to getting groceries.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how one local insurance agent decided to step up to help.

Nats deliveryã "here you go" " thank you sir" local allstate agent kevin baker says he wanted to do something to help people in their time of need.

Kevin baker: we wanted to check in on our clients age 60 and over so we started making phone calls and found out they needed help.

Some people didnt have a car others didnt feel comfortable going out to the public.

Some have immune system issues.

So we went out and started delivering groceries.

Kristian stand up: since the stay at home order was issued, baker has been able to help about 30 of his customers including this family here..... (((didn't show face on camera)))): i feel there's hope, this is a blessing what he is doing, a kindness there are no words for.

My husband and i are almost 80.

We are not well.

I don't know what i would do without someone like kevin.

((nats of delivery))) kevin baker: we are all given the ability to help so we should help where we can... kristian ll tag: baker says he will continue to help his customers for as long as they need him, in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

