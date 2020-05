Huntington Beach May Day Protest Draws Crowds As Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Newsom Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:34s - Published 11 minutes ago Huntington Beach May Day Protest Draws Crowds As Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Newsom An estimated 3,000 people protested to "reopen America" today in Huntington Beach. The city filed for a temporary restraining order to block the governor's order for all OC beaches to close, but they were denied.

