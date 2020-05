Vanessa Bryant Asks Followers To Wear Red For Daughter Gianna On What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:59s - Published 50 minutes ago Vanessa Bryant Asks Followers To Wear Red For Daughter Gianna On What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday Vanessa Bryant asked that her followers commemorate Gigi's birthday by wearing red, sharing a photo, and writing an act of kindness in the caption and use the hashtag PlayGigisWay.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this sheeple revival RITUAL ALERT: Vanessa Bryant Asks Followers To Wear Red For Daughter Gianna On What Wo... https://t.co/MN26Ne0aaN via @YouTube 34 minutes ago