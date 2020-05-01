Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Basketball Association > NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:01s - Published
NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE - JUNE 19, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

WIDE OF 2019 NBA DRAFT PREVIEW EVENT 2.

VARIOUS OF ZION WILLIAMSON, WHO WOULD BE THE FIRST OVERALL PICK AT THE

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NBA postpones draft lottery, combine

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE - JUNE 19, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

WIDE OF 2019 NBA DRAFT PREVIEW EVENT 2.

VARIOUS OF ZION WILLIAMSON, WHO WOULD BE THE FIRST OVERALL PICK AT THE 2019 NBA DRAFT, AT PREVIEW EVENT CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (FILE - MAY 14, 2019) (STILL PHOTOS-MUTE)(USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES) 3.

STILL PHOTO OF 2019 NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 4.

STILL PHOTO OF NBA DEPUTY COMMISSIONER MARK TATUM (LEFT) POSING FOR A PHOTO WITH NEW ORLEANS PELICANS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF BASKETBALL OPERATIONS DAVID GRIFFIN AFTER PELICANS WIN FIRST PICK IN 2019 DRAFT 5.

STILL PHOTO BEFORE START OF 2019 NBA DRAFT LOTTERY STORY: The lottery to determine which NBA team will get the number one overall draft pick along with the draft combine have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league said on Friday (May1).

Both events had been scheduled for Chicago with the lottery set for May 19 and the combine, where prospects for the draft are evaluated, held May 21-24.

Neither event was rescheduled, and the NBA said the league would continue to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.

The draft, for the moment, remains scheduled for June 25.

To conduct a draft, the NBA will need a draft order, which is determined by the league standings at the end of the season.

The top four picks are decided by the lottery and are chosen from the 14 teams that do not make the playoffs.

With the current campaign still in flux so is the draft.

The NBA was the first of North America's major sports leagues to shut down, suspending play on March 11 after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.

Like every other sport the NBA is running through a number of scenarios that would allow it to complete the current season.

(Production: David Grip)



Recent related news from verified sources

NBA postpones this month's lottery and combine but stops short of delaying the June draft

The NBA on Friday postponed the draft lottery scheduled for May 19 and the draft combine scheduled...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportschoolreb1

sportschoolrebel Sources: NBA talks Dec. start to 2020-21 season https://t.co/2VYYuJhiNH https://t.co/F6FL6kZ8tq 6 minutes ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun NBA postpones draft lottery, combine due to coronavirus https://t.co/K85ECa82Ex https://t.co/TCnoEXeKsP 6 minutes ago

Pierre__Roussel

Petit Prince du Parc RT @wojespn: ESPN Sources: As ownership support grows for the idea, NBA and Board of Governors continued discussions on Friday about delayi… 9 minutes ago

detnews_sports

Detroit News Sports NBA postpones draft lottery and combine. https://t.co/bOvGwz3KpT https://t.co/Zn1zjnqIML 11 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR NBA postpones draft lottery, combine: https://t.co/zZUDGXZIJq #Coronavirus 34 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports NBA postpones this month's lottery and combine but stops short of delaying the June draft https://t.co/RGyz1Qhm1V 39 minutes ago

KamitsuMeifirud

Keenen L. Mayfield Sources: NBA talks Dec. start to 2020-21 season https://t.co/WHwF2iCqhu via @ESPN App https://t.co/7TFZWrcFQB 40 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNews: The NBA will postpone its draft lottery and combine because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league said. No new dates were se… 44 minutes ago