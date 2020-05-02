MSU graduates react to virtual graduation

Students see graduation as a special day.

Today, mississippi state university held its ceremony online.

Wtva's kayla thompson spoke with graduates about how they felt about the virtual ceremony... instead of walking across the stage...students at mississippi state saw their names scroll across the screen this graduation... "my husband and my children set something up for me at the dining room table."

Dondreia blanchard decided to go back to school and get her bachelor's degree... before the coronavirus she said was really looking forward to putting on her cap and gown... "it was very disappointing but when you put all that aside it's not about the ceremony.

I had to get that in my mind.

It's not about the ceremony it's about the accomplishments."

Mississippi state made history by putting on the university first virtual graduation... but this was also a historic day for tupelo native spencer kirkpatrick... ((nats celebration)) mayor jason shelton presented spencer with the key to the city and his neighborhood put on a parade to celebrate his accomplishments ... ((more nats)) "graduation is supposed to be a gigantic celebration anyway and graduating sitting on your couch isn't quiet that but for our families and friends to come together and do this for him is just amazing."

Spencer has down syndrome and was a part of msu's access program...which serves students with intellectual disabilities by providing individual support and services for the academic and social inclusion of all aspects of campus life... his father kevan kirkpatrick said spencer's senior year won't be forgetten... "everything that he's been through from being elected homecoming king, meeting president trump and finishing college when we never thought he would go to college.

There's truly no words for it."

Spencer plans to start working at the longview medical center soon...and dondreia plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism... although students didn't get an opportunity to although students didn't get an opportunity to walk in today's graduation... they are able to walk in the december graduation ceremony... do you know a young person who's