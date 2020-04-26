Global  

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

North Korea released a photo of Kim Jong Un

North Korea - A photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan province.

This would be Kim's first public appearance since he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, leading to questions about the leader's health.

CNN cannot independently confirm the reporting of KCNA.KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images

