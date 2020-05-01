Modoc County becomes first Northern California county to open non-essential businesses part 2

Global  

Modoc County is the first county in California to reopen after the stay at home order.

Is the first county to reopen in california, though without the governor's blessing.

Action news now reporter ana torera spoke with business owners in alturas today... who say they're glad to be back.

Ana standu* modoc county is back in business.

Today: both essential and non- essential businesses opened up shop.

Take v* gerry gates is the owner of gates gallery and trading post in alturas.

He tells me: he closed his store up for several weeks-- and didn't see any money coming in.

And after all that time: he made his first sale today and says: it's good to be back.

Take so* trt: gerry gates owner of gates gallery &amp; trading post we are all trying to stay safe as possible all the businesses that are open have on their front have a covid 19 precaution statement and we are all trying to stay safe.

Take v* gates is one of many happy that things are back open.

I spoke with the modoc county sheriff's office who tells me: it decided to put out guidelines because it saw businesses opening back up.

Take so* trt:11 sheriff tex dowdy modoc county sheriff's office this plan that we developed happens to work for our community, again.

We do have a bunch of mom and pop businesses.

So their employees have been laid off for 6 weeks.

Ana ta* the modoc county sheriff's office also says: it's not defying the governor's orders.

The sheriff says he's working with the governor's office and it even submitted a plan to state public health officer.

Reporting in alturas, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Anchor ta* the sheriff's office says: even though businesses are back open: it's still going to keep it's "emergency operations center" up and running and will continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriffs officials say that even though businesses are back open, the "emergency operations center" is up and running and will continue to monitor coronavirus developments.### at



