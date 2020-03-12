Southern Miss basketball on the rise: Jay Ladner completes first signing class at USM

- for the last month-and-a- - half... southern miss head men'- basketball coach jay ladner has- been working from - the comfort of his back porch..- and says he's got a lot of- business- done out there.

- his first spring signing- class... is certainly a - testament to- that.

- u-s-m has collected seven - national letters of intent, fro- this group of newcomers... made- up of four incoming - freshman... and three junior- college transfers.- according to juco-- recruiting-dot-com... all three- of those players are top 40 - junior college prospects.

- pearl river community college - point guard tae hardy - was the first to commit...- following his all-american- season, for the nation's top- - ranked wildcats... fresh- off a perfect 28-0 season.- and believe it or not... his- signing tipped off a chain- reaction... for - other future golden eagles.

- - - - - "his committing to southern mis- has - had a lot to do with other- people committing to southern - miss.

I think - winners want to play with - winners, and he calls and says- coach, can i have those guys' - numbers?

I want to go ahead and- start calling them.

I didn't- know what it was.

I was so- taken aback by it and that type- of leadership is not as common- these days as it was- when i first started coaching.- and i said tae, is everything - okay?

And he said - coach nah, i just want to let - them know hey, what we've got t- do to start getting ready - for next year.

I mean he hasn't- shot a ball.

He hasn't made a - basket.

Hadn't made - an assist.

Hadn't guarded - anybody yet.

Gotten a rebound.- but he's already impacting- winning in such a positive way.- and when it's your point guard,- that's even - better."- - - - joining hardy are the other two- ju-co transfers are justin- johnson and de-andre pinckney..- as well as javarzia belton... - mark jaakson... jaron pierre...- and blake roberts... in this- year's spring signing class.- those seven newcomers have an - average height... of- almost