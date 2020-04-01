Community holds a parade for a quarantined kid

Until further notice./// corona stinger an 11 year old rochester boy got a surprise tonigh?

When a parade went by his house.

Carter swallow and i have gotten to know each other over the past year and this is a story you will only see here on kimt news three.

Carter has been on lockdown for nearly two month?

Because he underwent a kidney transplan?

And his immune system has been deliberately tamped down to accept his new kidney.

It was katie who first brought carter swallow to our attention... she made some connections for the then ten year old to get a meet and greet with the harlem globetrotters as he was battling stage four kidney disease.

The social media suffusion of katie's story resulted in young carter connecting with a willing organ dono??

And carter got a fully functioning kidney fast forward to tonight.

The parking lot at hoover elmentary school filled up with firetruck?

Tow truck?

Muscle car?

And much more for a parade past carter's home.

Because carter must take immunosuppres sive drug?

He's been more quarantined than the rest of us for nine weeks.

Lisa montrose/ 4th grade teacher: carter's an awesome kid and he deserves all of this extra fun and celebration because he has been through so much.

Becca tveten/5th grade teacher he loves basketball.

He actually, he loves stephen curry, he loves life.

He's just so lovable.

Brian petersen/batta lion chief: it's enjoyable for us anytime that we can give back like this and put a smile on a little guy's face, especially during difficult times like this within thirty minutes of this gathering of peopl?

Trucks and lovable dog??

Our parade was underway.

It wasn't the plan, but somehow i ended up being part of the parade too in the kimt news 3 car.

An?

I got a shot of carter and his clan on the corner as we passed by... mom revealing she was surprised by the sheer size of the event.

Didn't expect the whole parade though.

And mom sent along carter's reaction shortly after the parade.

Carter's mom thought the parade was only going to be some friends and family until a couple of days ag?

When the carter swallow parade began to snowball exponentially with the addition of rochester police, firefighters, big rigs and oversized tow trucks.

O?

