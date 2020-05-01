Johnson County adopts Gov. Kelly’s reopen plan, effective May 10 Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:37s - Published now Extended stay-at-home order stays in place 1 week 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Johnson County adopts Gov. Kelly’s reopen plan, effective May 10 WE ARE A LITTLE MORETHAN 48 HOURS AWAYFROM THE STAY AT HOMEORDERS LIFTING ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE.BUT NOT EVERY COUNTYIN OUR VIEWING AREA -- ISIN AGREEMENT WITHTHOSE ORDERS BEINGLIFTED.HERE IS A MAP -- SHOWINGWHICH COUNTIES WILLALLOW BUSINESSES TOREOPEN ON MONDAY --AND WHICH COUNTIESWILL KEEP BUSINESSESCLOSED -- EVEN LONGER.THIS PAST WEEK -- WEHAVE SEEN THE DATESAND PLANS FOR EACHCOUNTY CHANGE.ALL OF THE CHANGES --HAVE LEFT BUSINESSOWNERS CONFUSED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHARES THEIRFRUSTRATION -- AS THEYTRY FIGURE OUT THEIRFUTURE.Ariel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsOver the last week there hasbeen a lot of confusion abouttimelines- who is allowed toreopen and whenThe guidelines once againchanging in Johnson CountytonightSo we are breaking downwhat small businessesKansas need to knowAt Daicy/ Figuierdo, it's allabout preparingOrdering extra cleaningsupplies, purchasing moremasks, emailing clients newrules- all in anticipation ofreopening its doorsAdam Daicy/ VP of Business andMarking Daicy/ Figuieredo"We're trying to stay incommunication with oclients to provide them thatconsistent communication thatwe are thinking about themand doing our best toreschedule them within theirschedule and our schedule toreopen"The only problem withstate and county guidelinesconstantly changing, thesalon doesn't know what dateit can actually reopenAdam Daicy/ VP of Business andMarking Daicy/ FiguieredoIt's an ever-changinglandscape but just the factthat there is no consistentplan amongst on our city orour state is hard for us to planKansas Governor Laura Kellyannounced the state willreopen in three phases:On May 4th: restaurants andretailers will be able to reopenso long as spacing is 6-feetapartSalons, barber shops, andfitnesses centers will follow onMay 18thOn June 1st: allestablishments will be able toreopenPart of her plan allows localgovernments to make stricterrules, which Johnson Countywas considering until FridayWhen commissioners voted tofollow the state's guidelinesEd Eilert/ Johnson CountyChairmanRather than have two planesout there, which would beconfusing to the public, wedecided to table to task forceplan indefinitely and moveahead with the governor's planThe only difference betweenthe two plans is the start date-Phase one in Kansas beginson MondayWhereas in Johnson County itwill begin on May 11thEd Eilert/ Johnson CountyChairmanOnce May 11th begins,everything will align with thegovernorMeaning Daicy/ Figuierdo nowcan let clients knowIt will reopen May 18thAdam Daicy/ VP of Business andMarking Daicy/ FiguieredoIt's trying to make sure that wehave a firm date so we canmove forward and make surewe are set up for successReporting in Prairie Villa





