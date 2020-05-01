Sahaj Rangoli Group organised online exhibition in Vadodara amid COVID-19 lockdown Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published 58 minutes ago Sahaj Rangoli Group organised online exhibition in Vadodara amid COVID-19 lockdown A rangoli group organized online rangoli exhibition in Gujarat's Vadodara amid coronavirus lockdown. The event was conducted by Sahaj Rangoli Group on May 01. The rangoli was made to spread awareness among masses about COVID-19 pandemic. There are total 4395 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gujarat. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 25,148 with 1152 deaths in India.