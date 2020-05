Restaurants continue to struggle, get innovative during COVID-19 Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 days ago Restaurants continue to struggle, get innovative during COVID-19 Epsilon Fine Greek Restaurant owner Chris Hix said COVID-19 and shelter-in-place orders have cut his revenues by about 90 percent. He’s turned his dining room into a pop-up market place where he’s selling cleaning supplies and food. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Restaurants continue to struggle, get innovative during COVID-19 PART OF THE EASINGOF RESTRICTIONSNEWSOM MENTIONEDCOULD BE THEREOPENING OFRESTAURANTS..BUT WITH STRICTSOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES..IN THE MEANTIME..NEARLY ALLRESTAURANTS ARESTRUGGLING TO STAYAFLOAT.ACTION NEWS 8REPORTER CHRISTOHPERSALAS HAS A LOOK ATHOW BUSINESSES AREADAPTING..PKGT1 EPSILON RESTAURANTHAS BEEN IN THIS SAMESPOT IN MONTEREY FORNEARLY 30 YEARS...06:33 "MY MOM AND MYUNCLE STARTED THERESTAURANT IN 1991." T2BUT NOW OWNER CHRISIS WORRIED THAT 3DECADES..COULD BE WIPED OUT INA MATTER OF WEEKS.07:28 "I DON'T KNOW HOWMUCH LONGER I CAN GO.NOW THAT WE'RE GOING TILJUNE 1." T3 THESHELTER-IN-PLACE MEANSIT'S TAKEOUT ONLY..AND WITH REVENUESDOWN 90 PLUSPERCENT..HIS DINING ROOM HASBECOME A POP UPMARKET PLACE..08:10 "MUST OF THE STUFF ISSTUFF I HAD IN TEH BACKTHAT I JUST BROUGHT UPFRONT.THE VINEGAR, THE BEANS,THE BLEACH THE GLOVES,THE TOILET PAPER." BUTTTO 08:55 "TODAY I SOLD ABAG OF RICE." T4 CHRISSAID HE WASENCOURAGED TO HEARRESTRICTIONS HAVE BEENLIFTED FOR OTHERBUSINESSES IN MONTEREYCOUNTY STARTINGMONDAY ..BUT FOR CHRIS... ANDOTHERS IN THE COUNTY'SSECOND LARGESTINDUSTRY...THEIR 3 BILLION DOLLARANNUAL MARKETREMAINS IN LIMBO.STANDUP 2226 21:38 "JUSTLIKE FOR CHRIS, THE EASINGOF THESE RESTRICTIONS HEREON CANNERY ROW WILL GOMAINLY UNNOTICED. AS YOUCAN TELL, IT IS A BEAUTIFULFRIDAY EVENING THERE SINO THERE IS NOBODY OUTHERE AND IT WILL CONTINUETO REMAIN THAT WAY ASLONG AS THESE RETAIL SHOPSAND THESE RESTAURANTS,REMAIN CLOSED." T5 BUTEVEN AFTER STATE ANDCOUNTY ORDERS ARELIFTED...QUESTIONS REMAIN.10:37 "AND I THINK TOMYSELF AM I GOING TO TAKEMY FAMILY OUT TO ARESTAURANT TO SIT AND EAT?PROBABLY NOT.SO I'M THINKING THE SAMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPENTO US." 11:24 "AM I GOINGTO BE GENERATE THEINCOME I NEED TO RUN TEHRESTAURANT?" T6 THDAMAGE INFLICTED BYTHE INVISIBLE ENEMY...MAY BE VISIBLE FORYEARS AFTER THE PUBLICHEALTH WAR IS WON..IN MONTEREY.. CS..KSBW 8MORE THAN HALF





