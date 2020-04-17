Follow govt guidelines, cooperate with authorities: Tablighi Jamaat member

Global  

A Tablighi Jamaat member Arshad Ahmed, who was quarantined at AIIMS dedicated COVID-19 centre in Haryana after he was tested positive, shared his experience.

He lauded the facilities provided by the medical staff and said that every individual must cooperate with the authorities and follow government guidelines.

"I would like to say that everyone must follow govt guidelines.

We must cooperate with the authorities.

We will offer Ramzan prayers at home not visit mosques during the lockdown," said Ahmed.

