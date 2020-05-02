Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published now Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana Ludhiana Police garlanded people violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. They appealed them to stay indoors during coronavirus pandemic. There are 76 COVID-19 positive cases in Ludhiana district. There are total 480 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 26,167 with 1218 deaths in India. 0

