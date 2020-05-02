Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana

Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana

Police garland lockdown violators in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Police garlanded people violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

They appealed them to stay indoors during coronavirus pandemic.

There are 76 COVID-19 positive cases in Ludhiana district.

There are total 480 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 26,167 with 1218 deaths in India.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this