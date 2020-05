COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published now COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Australia rolls out COVID-19 tracking app with privacy concerns COVID-19 contact tracing apps are arriving in earnest, and it’s clear that privacy is as much of an...

engadget - Published 6 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this