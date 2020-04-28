Global  

CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting in Lucknow amid extended COVID-19 lockdown

CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting in Lucknow amid extended COVID-19 lockdown

CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting in Lucknow amid extended COVID-19 lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed meeting with chairpersons of Team-11 on COVID-19 pandemic in Lucknow on May 02.

Government of India extended the lockdown period till May 17.

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed limited number of activities to function from May 04.

The Team-11 has been tasked to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 2328, including 42 deaths.

srajansingh1

RT @ANINewsUP: Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds COVID19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees https://t.co/lovm5ln… 1 hour ago

WeForNews

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds COVID19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees https://t.co/uNFPBYIe5J 3 hours ago

ANINewsUP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds COVID19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees https://t.co/lovm5lnsRe 3 hours ago

Divyam_1079

RT @spek_abt_bharat: CM Maharaj Yogi Adityanath Ji's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44am & at 11am Maharaj ji holds #COVID19 rev… 3 days ago

htTweets

RT @htlucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds Covid-19 review meeting, discusses quarantine centres https://t.co/ubGRY5XHQu https://… 5 days ago

htlucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds Covid-19 review meeting, discusses quarantine centres https://t.co/ubGRY5XHQu https://t.co/HXpQzHJgpc 5 days ago


Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; 'won't tolerate' warns UP CM Yogi

Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; 'won't tolerate' warns UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that attacks on health workers will not be accepted. "When the entire country is battling against COVID-19 and lakhs of corona warriors..

CM Yogi instructs to sanitize each house of hotspot areas amid coronavirus outbreak: UP Home Secy

CM Yogi instructs to sanitize each house of hotspot areas amid coronavirus outbreak: UP Home Secy

During a press conference held in Lucknow on April 28, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed that each house of hotspot areas will be sanitized amid coronavirus..

