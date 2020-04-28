CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting in Lucknow amid extended COVID-19 lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed meeting with chairpersons of Team-11 on COVID-19 pandemic in Lucknow on May 02.

Government of India extended the lockdown period till May 17.

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed limited number of activities to function from May 04.

The Team-11 has been tasked to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 2328, including 42 deaths.