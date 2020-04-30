Police pelted with stones while trying to enforce lockdown in West Bengal, India

Police officers were attacked by a stone-pelting mob after they tried to enforce a coronavirus lockdown in Tikiapara, West Bengal, India.

Footage taken on April 28th shows residents shouting at the police officers and then throwing stones forcing them to retreat.

The Tikiapara neighbourhood in West Bengal's Howrah district is considered as a COVID-19 high-risk area by the Indian government.

Howrah police said that the situation in the area was now under control.