Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police pelted with stones while trying to enforce lockdown in West Bengal, India

Police pelted with stones while trying to enforce lockdown in West Bengal, India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Police pelted with stones while trying to enforce lockdown in West Bengal, India

Police pelted with stones while trying to enforce lockdown in West Bengal, India

Police officers were attacked by a stone-pelting mob after they tried to enforce a coronavirus lockdown in Tikiapara, West Bengal, India.

Footage taken on April 28th shows residents shouting at the police officers and then throwing stones forcing them to retreat.

The Tikiapara neighbourhood in West Bengal's Howrah district is considered as a COVID-19 high-risk area by the Indian government.

Howrah police said that the situation in the area was now under control.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BehaniPragati

Pragati Behani RT @ANI: Madhya Pradesh: Scores of migrant workers blocked the National Highway 3 in Barwani today and pelted stones at police personnel. "… 33 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News Madhya Pradesh: Scores of migrant workers blocked the National Highway 3 in Barwani today and pelted stones at poli… https://t.co/U1bMGJf48R 2 hours ago

sindhi_eng_OO7

Amit RT @pokershash: "A team of Bidkin Police received information that 35-40 people have gathered at a MOSQUE to offer prayers. When a police t… 2 hours ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile #MadhyaPradesh: Scores of migrant workers blocked the National Highway 3 in Barwani today and pelted stones at poli… https://t.co/TblNVopyxY 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 lockdown: Bus carrying stranded students from Kota reaches WB's Asansol [Video]

COVID-19 lockdown: Bus carrying stranded students from Kota reaches WB's Asansol

A bus carrying stranded students from Rajasthan's Kota reached West Bengal's Asansol on May 01 amid COVID-19 pandemic. The students were stuck in Kota due to coronavirus lockdown. There are total 795..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Migrants protest in Hyderabad over denial of wages, 3 injured in stone-pelting [Video]

Migrants protest in Hyderabad over denial of wages, 3 injured in stone-pelting

Peeved over denial of wages, hundreds of migrant workers working at IIT Hyderabad at Kandi in neighboring Sangareddy district on Wednesday allegedly attacked some officials of construction companies..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published