Maintenance, repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid COVID-19 lockdown

Maintenance, repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid COVID-19 lockdown

Maintenance, repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid COVID-19 lockdown

As Indian Railways has suspended its services across the country in view of coronavirus outbreak, railway employees have engaged themselves in the maintenance work of rail tracks and rail bridges.

Maintenance and repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge being carried out by the railway employees in Rameswaram.

