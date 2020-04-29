Maintenance, repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid COVID-19 lockdown
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Maintenance, repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge underway amid COVID-19 lockdown
As Indian Railways has suspended its services across the country in view of coronavirus outbreak, railway employees have engaged themselves in the maintenance work of rail tracks and rail bridges.
Maintenance and repair work at Pamban Railway Bridge being carried out by the railway employees in Rameswaram.